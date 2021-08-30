Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SINGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DBS Vickers upgraded Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SINGY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,881. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

