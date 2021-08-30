SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.67

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.67 and last traded at $211.83, with a volume of 3885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.80.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,373.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $897,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,434. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

