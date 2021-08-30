Skycoin Market Cap Hits $33.78 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003298 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $33.78 million and $819,689.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

