Skylight Health Group’s (SLHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLHG. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 million and a PE ratio of -16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

