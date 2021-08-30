SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 425.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forward Management LLC owned 0.08% of SL Green Realty worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.79. 832,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,392. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

