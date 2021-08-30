SmartCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $317,274.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $317,274.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.