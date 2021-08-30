Smartshare (SSP) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $846,212.31 and $207,715.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

