SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $637,422.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

