Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

