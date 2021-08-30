Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Snap One in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap One’s FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

