Snap One Holdings Corp’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) Quiet Period To End on September 6th

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Snap One’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Snap One has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

