Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of SNPO opened at $20.94 on Monday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.