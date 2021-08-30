Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 20,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 302,809 shares.The stock last traded at $20.94 and had previously closed at $20.60.

SNPO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

