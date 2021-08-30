Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $3,875,582.63 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $6,096,519.87.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,988,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.28. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion and a PE ratio of -78.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,858,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

