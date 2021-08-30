Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $14,874,385.08 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $14,874,385.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

Snowflake stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $297.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,136. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.28. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,858,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

