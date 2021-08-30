SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004344 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

