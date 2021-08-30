So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.34

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on So-Young International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $587.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

