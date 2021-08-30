So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.34

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on So-Young International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $587.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.19.
About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
