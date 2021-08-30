Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.77

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 838118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $22,137,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $26,253,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $13,566,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $7,054,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

