Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $22.90

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $22.34. Sohu.com shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 14 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $869.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Sohu.com by 75.9% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 192,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sohu.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

