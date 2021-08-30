Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.56

Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

