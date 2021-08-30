Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONVY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

SONVY stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

