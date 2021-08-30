Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.