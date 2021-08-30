Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,542 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

LUV stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

