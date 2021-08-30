Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 11,948 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,521,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,975,000 after buying an additional 1,888,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,025,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,335,000 after buying an additional 240,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after buying an additional 265,192 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 759,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,346,000 after buying an additional 115,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,922.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 595,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 585,167 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.50. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

