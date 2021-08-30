Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

