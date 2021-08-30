Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 55,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

