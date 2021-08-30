Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,091 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI opened at $131.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.