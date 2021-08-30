Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 988 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $132.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

