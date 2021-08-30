Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,478 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.