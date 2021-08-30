Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,474 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.