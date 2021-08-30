Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $133.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

