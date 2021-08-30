Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $87.30 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $65.48 and a one year high of $92.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

