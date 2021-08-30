Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,028 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $34.53 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

