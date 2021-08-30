Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,733 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.