Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 52.5% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 33.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $179.80 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $326.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

