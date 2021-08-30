Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $103.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

