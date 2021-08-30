Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 55,758 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 173.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 275,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.