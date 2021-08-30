Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,387 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.