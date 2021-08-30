Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 11,043 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $183.35 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.13.

