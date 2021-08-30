Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 12,357 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.