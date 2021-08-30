Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 161,211 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,211 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $175.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.