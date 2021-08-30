Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 236,596 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,304,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,211,000 after acquiring an additional 164,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,830,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,296,000 after acquiring an additional 291,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,551,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,717,000 after acquiring an additional 228,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,838,000 after acquiring an additional 230,902 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

