Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 484 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Shares of DG opened at $225.25 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

