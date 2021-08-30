Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 57,336 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,336 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

