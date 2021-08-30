Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 7,047 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

