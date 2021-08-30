Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.56 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $156.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

