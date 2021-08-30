Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $325.73 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

