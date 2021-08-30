Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,560 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 117,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.