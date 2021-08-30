S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $438.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

