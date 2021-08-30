Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Hits Market Cap of $31,742.65

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $31,742.65 and approximately $437.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

